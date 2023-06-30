TCSO and TPD are paying tribute to young man who died after a battle with cancer

TULSA, Okla. -- A green country community and its first responders are coming together to pay tribute to a young man called Cade Wegener who died after a battle with cancer.
20-year-old Cade Wegener passed away on Monday. The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) and the Tulsa County Sheriffs Office (TCSO) are paying tribute to him and honoring him at his funeral.
"We consider Cade one of our own he really was so special to all of us," said Casey Roebuck from TCSO.
Tulsa firefighter Kendall Taylor said, "That’s what we do for our job we love on people we care for our citizens and he being such a special one to everybody and being such a joy to be around."
20-year-old Cade from Berryhill had down syndrome and fought cancer four times.
The TCSO made him an honorary deputy back in 2016 and gave him a special “Hero Among Heroes Award.”
Casey Roebuck from TCSO says he loved law enforcement. TCSO consider him as one of their own and his loss has hit them hard.
"He was so inspiring you know he’s just he had a very special kind of bravery and spirit and heart and heart and his story inspired us," said Roebuck.
Cade was also loved by TFD. Last year firefighters took him a TFD T-shirt and hat as he underwent treatment in the hospital.
Saturday is Cades funeral and TCSO are planning an honor guard to pay tribute to him.
"This is the first time that we will be providing honor guard services to somebody who wasn’t a sworn member or retired member of this office but he was an honorary deputy so we want to send him off like a deputy," said Roebuck.
Representatives from multiple fire departments in Green Country will be there and “the big flag” is going is going to be displayed in his honor outside his funeral service.
Taylor says its really important to Tulsa Firefighters to be there.
"Just being able to show them how much we loved cade you know how much we love and appreciate their family," said Taylor. "It just goes to show how much of an impact cade had on people’s lives."
It's not just first responders who are paying tribute. People from across the Berryhill community are lighting their porches up blue in his memory.
Cades celebration of life is a 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon at Life Church near 81st and Elwood.