TCSO and FOP come together to remember fallen officers

TULSA, Okla. — On Thursday, the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) and the Tulsa County Sheriff's Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) #188 came together to honor the memory of those who lost their lives while protecting and serving the citizens of Tulsa County.
Since 1909, thirteen members of TCSO have died in the line of duty. The most recent addition to the memorial is Sergeant John Harris.
Sergeant Harris contacted COVID in the course of his job duties and passed away on August 19, 2021 at the age of 43.
The guest speaker at the ceremony was District 3 Tulsa County Commissioner Kelly Dunkerley.
Commissioner Dunkerley spoke about the importance of honoring the memory of those who have given their lives to protect their communities.
"We stand on the shoulders of giants, those who came before us. In this case, the officers who put their lives on the line and came before us," said Dunkerley.
"It's always instructive for us to remember those in the past who have given everything, put their lives on the line and actually paid the full sacrifice of their life to serve others," said Dunlerley.
Sheriff Vic Regalado also spoke about the sacrifices made by law enforcement officials and Sergeant Harris' positive impact on those who worked with him.
"Sergeant Harris was an outstanding supervisor at the Tulsa County Sheriff's office. He was just an incredible individual," said Regalado.
Prior to his death, Harris had received the life saving award for saving the life of a baby.
"We remember all of them and in fact, we remember all law enforcement throughout the country who continue to serve, who have given their lives, who have given the ultimate sacrifice," said Regalado.