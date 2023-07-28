Tally's servers speak out in support of restaurant's owner following his arrest

TULSA, Okla. -- Two servers who work at the Tulsa Route 66 restaurant Tally’s Good Food Café are speaking out. They’ve been telling FOX23 about their worries for the café and its owner, Tally Alame after he was arrested earlier this month.
They say there’s been a dip in the number of customers and are calling on the community to back the restaurant.
They say they’re concerned about money and for Tally himself.
Rasonya Ratliff and Nicole Monroe work at Tally’s Good Food Café. Yhey say it's usually packed out with customers, but recently they say the empty tables speak for themselves.
"Today I worked I’d say I probably had about 30 and for a Friday that’s very drastic I should have had over a hundred customers," said Ratliff "It’s no where near what it has ever been in the 10 years I’ve worked here."
"It definitely hurts when you’re a server and you make 2 something an hour you count on your tips," said Monroe.
Earlier this month, Alame was arrested and accused of stealing nearly 7 thousand dollars worth of items from Sams Club.
Tally says the charges are a mistake and blames the scan and go app.
He was in his famous café Friday and off camera told FOX23 that his business was down by a half after the allegations.
Ratliff and Monroe say they’ve both known and worked for Tally for around 10 years.
Monroe works part time, waitressing at the weekends and when she’s not working her other jobs at Wings of Freedom and Damsel in Defense.
Ratliff says she came back to work at Tallys this week to help because customer numbers are down.
They both say the allegations hurt.
"My moneys no where near what it was it’s probably about half of what I would make," said Ratliff.
"You have all of these families now that are affected because if I’m affected them my family’s affected if this waitress is affected then her kids are affected and their kids are affected and her grandkids are affected like this is affecting a whole community of people now because you think somebody made a mistake so you won’t eat there," said Monroe.
"I’ve talked to a couple of girls that are like I don’t know should we find other jobs like there’s going to be that worry because you have to have financial support for yourself and your family," said Ratliff.
They’re calling on the community to come together to support Tally and the iconic restaurant and say they’re worried about Tally himself.
"I’m more concerned about him and his mental health and like really being concerned about like is this really going to shut us down after all of these years it sucks," said Monroe.
"We’re worried now it’s more of a present worry I personally think that Tally's is going to be around," said Ratliff. "We’re just hoping that it gets better and I guess we’ll approach that when the times comes."
FOX23 also spoke to some customers at the café who say they were there to support the restaurant. They also said, "Innocent until proven guilty."