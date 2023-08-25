Tahlequah Police are investigating a non-domestic, violent altercation between two men

TULSA, Okla. -- Tahlequah Police have confrimed that they were called out at 5:30 p.m. to a home near West Avenue and Keetoowah Street.
Chief King said officers are investigating a violent altercation between two men. This was not a domestic call. There was no gun involved. It could possibly be assault and battery.
The homeowner has been detained, but is not under arrest at this time and another man is in the hospital. His condition is unknown, police say.
This is an ongoing investigation.
