UPDATE (9/1/23; 7:25 PM) — Suspect previously barricaded in a dumpster has surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody, police say.
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — There is a large police presence at a shopping center at the corner of Wilson Avenue and Morrow Road in Sand Springs.
Sand Springs Police Public Information Officer, Todd Enzbrenner said everyone in the Ascension St. John Urgent Care is currently locked inside of the building, including medical staff, employees and patients.
Michael S. Carter, the City Manager of Sand Springs says the call came in at 3:21 p.m. Sand Springs Police responded to a larceny in progress call at a Walmart. At one point, the officers came into contact with who they believed was the suspect and reportedly the suspect fired shots at the officers. It is unknown if anyone has been hit by the bullets.
Carter says the suspect has now barricaded himself in a dumpster near the St John's Urgent Care. SWAT has now been called in.
Sand Springs Police are being assisted by Tulsa County Sheriff's Office, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Sapulpa Police, Jenks Police and Tulsa Police. Tulsa Fire is also currently on location.
Officers are redirecting traffic and are asking the public to stay away from the area.
Police are currently trying to negotiate with with suspect, who is believed to be armed.
One witness said they heard at least five gun shots at Cash Saver. Then, they say a person run toward Ascension St. John Urgent Care.
