CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — The only living suspect in the 1999 disappearance of two girls from Welch has been released from prison.
The Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) said Ronnie Busick was released from the Lexington Assessment and Reception Center at 6:45 a.m. Friday.
Busick was sentenced to 10 years in prison for accessory to murder in connection with the disappearance of Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman. He was released after three years for good behavior.
"Answers. Still what happens next, what do we need to do. He has more rights than the victims do. [They're] going to protect him," said Lorene Bible. "I’m not out to kill him. I want answers."
ODOC said Busick was receiving accelerated credits at 60 days per month. He also received credit for time served in county jail.
"For him to be out in three [years], that's not right. That's not right. That means everything we've done for 23 years has been for nothing," said Lorene. "We're right back where we were 23 years ago. The girls are still gone. There's no justice."
Investigators say on Dec. 29, 1999, Busick, Philip Welch and David Pennington killed Danny and Kathy Freeman, and then abducted Lauria and Ashley and tortured them for days before murdering them and dumping their bodies. Lauria was staying the night with Ashley to celebrate her 16th birthday that night.
Authorities have yet to find the bodies of the two missing girls. Busick originally pleaded guilty to accessory to murder on July 15, 2020, and his sentence depended on whether or not the remains of Lauria and Ashley were found before Aug. 31, 2020.
Welch and Pennington, the other two suspects, have both died. Welch died in 2007 and Pennington died in 2015.