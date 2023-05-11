Suspect in Broken Arrow double murder charged with murder in the 1st degree, police say majority of violent crime stems from domestic violence

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – Wednesday’s double homicide and attempted suicide in Broken Arrow was an act of domestic violence. Broken Arrow police confirmed the couple, Annette Hammock (known by her middle name Michelle) and Phillip Hammock, was married and the child who was killed was their son.
On Thursday, the Tulsa County District Attorney charged Hammock with two counts of murder in the first degree for the murder of his wife Annette and their 17-year-old son.
Broken Arrow Police say this is the second domestic violence related murder this year.
Last year, there were 2,342 domestic violence calls for service.
At almost halfway through 2023, that number is 862.
Ethan Hutchins is the Public Information Coordinator for the Broken Arrow Police Department (BAPD).
He says the majority of violent crimes reported in Broken Arrow stems from domestic violence.
The department started the Delete Domestic Violence campaign in April and it will go through October, which is Domestic Violence awareness month.
"DVIS is a great partner with this campaign. Our efforts are to combine resources to educate the public about domestic violence and what that will look like are social media graphics that we'll push out over the next several months and along with a community forum planned for some time this year," said Hutchins.
That’s all to educate the public on available resources and equip officers for when they response to these calls.
FOX23 checked court records and police records.
There were no prior calls for domestic violence at the Hammock’s residence.
Tracey Lyall is the chief executive officer for the Domestic Violence Intervention Services.
She says that is not unusual.
Domestic violence thrives in secret, she says, but they are there to help everyone in such a situation.
"We have counselors that are available to talk to anyone coming in that might be in a crisis or just need to talk through their current situation. We have counselors on site, as well, for children who have witnessed domestic violence. We also have counseling on site for the harm-doer for people who are causing harm," said Lyall.
For the family members left behind after such a tragic loss of their loved ones in domestic violence, DVIS also offers counseling.
The Hammocks’ son was a student at Broken Arrow High School, where he was a member of the school band.
Counselors from Family & Children’s Services were on the school campus on Thursday and are providing counseling services and support to the students for as long as they need.
If you are in a domestic violence relationship, you can call the DVIS crisis line at (918) 743-5763 or text the word “safe” to 207-77 from 8:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. 7 days a week.
To learn more about Delete Domestic Violence campaign, you can visit the Broken Arrow Police Department’s Facebook page.