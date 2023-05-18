CRAIG COUNTY, Okla. — The only man jailed over the disappearance of two teenage girls in Craig County is being released from prison on Friday.
Ronnie Busick was sentenced in connection with the disappearance of Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman.
Busick was given ten years for accessory to murder but is set to be released early after three years for good behavior.
A protest is planned ahead of his release and Lauria Bibles Mom, Lorene, says she's going to be at the protest Friday as he is released.
"He better look over his back shoulder every day for the rest of his life because my daughter isn't here she didn't get that choice to walk this earth to grow to have a family get a job, have children, do any of that why should he," said Lorene Bible.
"He is going to look behind and know I'm there every day," said Lorene Bible.
Investigators say, Ronnie Busick, along with two other men who have now died, abducted and likely killed Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman in 1999.
"For him to be out in three, that's not right. That's not right. That means everything we've done for twenty-three years has been for nothing. We're right back where we were twenty-three years ago. The girls are still gone. There's no justice," said Lorene Bible.
The Oklahoma Department of Corrections says Busick has been getting accelerated credits at sixty days per month and also received credit for time served in county jail.
The Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond wrote the Bible family a letter saying he does not have the legal authority to delay the release and said, in his opinion, anyone convicted as an accessory to murder like Busick should be required to serve at least eighty-five percent of their sentence.
The family is now calling for a change in the law. Representative Steve Bashore is trying to put together a bill.
"If you are sentenced for something such as accessory to murder, you plead guilty to it, you're a convicted felon and you're going to be released for good behavior. That's another thing we need to look at," said Steve Bashore.
"How did he earn all these good credits, sixty days of good behavior per month? How's that even possible? What can you do within thirty days to earn your sixty? That's something that needs to be looked at as well," said Steve Bashore.
The Bible family has posted on their Facebook page, Find Lauria Bible, asking people to honor Lauria and Ashley on Friday.
They want people to light a candle for them, take a picture of it and post it on their Facebook page.
The girl's bodies have never been found the family says they will never give up looking for them.
The family's post reads:
"The inevitable is here and tomorrow Ronnie Busick will be released. Lorene will be there. I'd like for us to take the focus off of him and make tomorrow a day to honor Lauria and Ashley," said a Facebook post from the group Find Lauria Bible.
"I'm asking everyone around the world to light a candle for them, take a picture of it and post it on our page with where you are from. We appreciate the support we have from all of you and this is something that would bring our family joy. Thank you for all your love, prayers, and support. At the end of the day, our goal is still to find Lauria and Ashley and that's what we intend to continue to do!"