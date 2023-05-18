James Sweeten was married to Peggy Sweeten, a special education teacher from Grove, Oklahoma when she vanished in 1998.

GROVE, Okla. -- The Delaware County Sheriff's Office told FOX23 News James "Jim" Sweeten killed himself in his Weslaco, Texas home Wednesday night.
 
Law enforcement in Weslaco told Delaware County investigators they found Sweeten dead with a single gunshot wound to the head.
Suspect and person of interest kills himself as 1998 cold case gets new attention
Sweeten has for years been the prime suspect and person of interest in the disappearance of his ex-wife Peggy Sweeten who disappeared back in 1998.
 
Jim told law enforcement Peggy ran away with a man she met online, but Peggy never used e-mail and didn't have an e-mail address. Her clothes, personal items, and other belongings also were not packed up, and investigators have told FOX23 it appeared she had not planned for a long-term trip or left at all. However, with all this time passing since anyone has seen any sign of her, and there being no digital footprint at all on social media or even in banking transactions, she is believed to be dead.
 
Investigators have told FOX23 Jim Sweeten has never really cooperated with the investigation, and within 11 months of Peggy's disappearance, he moved in his then-mistress and current wife into the home he shared with Peggy. The couple later moved to a home in the South Texas border town of Weslaco where he would be found dead Wednesday night.
 
Law enforcement had recently made a new push to get Peggy's case solved once and for all and there was always the fear shared openly with local media that if Jim felt law enforcement and investigators were getting too close, Jim could flee to Mexico or take his own life. Wednesday, FOX23 is told that is what happened.
 
Last month, a large barrel was found in fifteen feet of water off the dock of the Grand Lake home Jim and Peggy shared together. When Peggy disappeared in 1998, their son said a 55-gallon drum was missing from the same family property and disappeared the same time Peggy vanished.
 
Monday, crews raised the barrel, but it was so old it broke open. Divers scoured the lakebed around the barrel to make sure no human remains fell out and none were found.
 
However, investigators said they were more motivated now than ever before to get the case solved and there were plenty of leads that would bring them back to the former Sweeten property and house.
 
It is not clear how Jim's suicide impacts the search for Peggy since he was not cooperating with investigators in the first place.

