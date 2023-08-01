UPDATE (08/01/23, 3:28 p.m.) — Oklahoma City Animal Welfare said the 19-year-old man accused of killing several animals at a pet store was turned himself over to police on Saturday.
Christopher Brooks Jameson turned himself in after a warrant for his arrest was issued the night before, according to OKC Animal Welfare.
Jameson is accused of murdering a bunny, parakeet, hamster and guinea pig on July 13.
Charges have not yet been filed.
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police identified two people accused of viciously killing animals at an Oklahoma City pet store.
Oklahoma City police said on July 13, two young people walked into a Petland and heinously killed two animals in their cages and another in the parking lot. Thanks to the public's help, police said the two were identified.
A police report details how the two played with a puppy and then went toward the caged animals. Investigators said that's when a boy broke the neck of a parakeet and strangled a bunny, while staff said a girl acted as a "lookout."
Police said the boy then grabbed a hamster and a guinea pig before leaving the store. Staff discovered the hamster stomped to death in the parking lot the next day, but the guinea pig was never found.
On Wednesday, Oklahoma City Animal Welfare released a statement that said, "Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is the investigating agency that oversees animal cruelty concerns. We have an investigator assigned to the Petland case and want to thank the public for helping us identify the suspects. Once the suspects have been arrested, warrants issued or charges filed, their names will be released."
The statement went on to say, "Cruelty cases are always heartbreaking to investigate. The way in which these animals died is particularly shocking and appalling. All cruelty cases are taken seriously and investigated appropriately. Animal cruelty is a felony."