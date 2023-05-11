Survivor speaks at American Heart Association's 'Go Red For Women' Luncheon

TULSA, Okla. — In August 2022, instructional coach Amy Rea walked into work like usual on a Monday morning and immediately felt short of breath.
“The best way I can describe it is when you've gone under water to swim and you know you need to come up for air to take a breath,” Rea said.
The last thing she remembers from that day is talking to the paramedic.
“He had put an oxygen mask on me, and I just said, please don't let me die," she recalled.
It took 17 people performing CPR for 60 minutes to save Rea’s life.
“I had a bilateral pulmonary embolism, which means the blockage was blocking both sides of my lungs," she continued.
She said she won't forget those who saved her.
“They gave kids their mom and husband his wife and a sister her sister and parents their daughter back,” she said.
Nine months later, Rea spoke at the American Heart Association’s annual "Go Red For Women" luncheon in Tulsa at the DoubleTree Hotel at Warren Place.
FOX23 evening anchor Shae Rozzi emceed the event.
Every year, the “Go Red For Women” luncheons across the nation raise money and awareness to the number one killer of women.
According to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease takes more women's lives each year than all forms of cancer combined.
Thursday’s luncheon showcased “Hands-Only” CPR which they said can be performed to the popular Bee Gee’s song, “Stayin’ Alive."
Before the luncheon started, Rea was surprised by a flash mob from her audience.