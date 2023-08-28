Survey lists Oklahomans as some of the country's most confrontational drivers

A recent study from Forbes reports that Oklahomans tend to be confrontational on the road.
As reports of road rage incidents climb across the country, Forbes surveyed 10,000 licensed drivers and compared all states from nine metrics, including tailgating, yelled, car-blocking, and receiving rude gestures.
The results? Oklahoma ranks in fifth when it comes to the most confrontational drivers.
Of the surveyed Oklahomans, 14% reported being forced off the road, 55% report being blocked from changing lanes, 59% reported being cut off on purpose, and 71% reported being yelled at or threatened.
The top ten states include Arizona, Rhode Island, West Virginia, Virginia, Oklahoma, Alabama, Connecticut, Illinois, Texas, and Ohio.