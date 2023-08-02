Did you catch it? The first August supermoon was seen in the sky Tuesday night.
FOX23's SkyView camera got a look at the fiery looking moon around 10:15 p.m.
It's called a supermoon because it's closer to Earth than usual, just 222,159 miles away.
A second supermoon will appear this month on Aug. 30, in which it's expected to be even closer to Earth.
Because it’s the second full moon in the same month, it will be what's called a blue moon.
The last time two full supermoons were visible in the sky in the same month was in 2018. It won’t happen again until 2037.
