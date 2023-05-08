TULSA, Okla. — May is peak severe weather season in Oklahoma, but a missing ingredient for severe storms will limit storm threats this week.
While instability and deep moisture are present to fuel storms, the lack of deep-layer wind shear is going to limit how organized these storms may be.
Wind shear is defined as the difference in wind speed and direction with height in the atmosphere. A favorable wind shear profile for severe weather would be increasing winds with height along with a general veering in wind direction.
As a result of weak wind shear, storms will struggle to rotate. This not only holds back tornado potential, but how large hail can be and how long a storm may be sustained.
Still, high winds with some large hail are possible with storms that form most day through the weekend. The weak steering winds aloft will also make slow-moving downpours more likely to cause localized flash flooding.
High instability and moisture with low wind shear is a hallmark of summer storms when the jet stream usually lifts to more northern latitudes.
Weak winds at the jet stream level over Oklahoma mimics this June-like pattern. Despite less than optimal conditions for widespread severe weather, it is still important to stay alert to any Watches or Warnings issued for your location.
Severe weather still can have a big impact on parts of Green Country.
Stay up-to-date with the latest rain and storm chances here and on the FOX23 Weather App.