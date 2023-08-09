TULSA, Okla. — A group of Tulsa Public Schools students are reaching out to city leaders and state lawmakers to gain support for their school district.
The student-led group sent emails and made phone calls to elected officials Tuesday.
They also contacted members of the State Board of Education ahead of a vote on Aug. 24 regarding the district's accreditation.
Booker T. High School ninth grade student Maya McLain said the group feels strongly about protecting TPS, and they want to make sure their voices are heard.
"It's important for us to stand up for ourselves and not just be standing behind people that are standing up for us because this directly affects us," said McLain.
Organizers started a "Protect TPS" petition and they said it's collected 2 thousand signatures so far.