BROKEN ARROW, Okla. − Areas of Broken Arrow's Freshman Academy sustained damage in last weekend's storm.
The football stadium's press box was completely blown away, sending debris over the east grandstands.
Despite this, no other parts of the stadium were damaged in the winds. The fence at the front of the stands kept any debris from spilling onto the track.
The district's Director of Operations said the press box can be replaced easily and quickly because it's prefabricated. All he has to do is tell the company the dimensions, and they'll ship a new one to Broken Arrow.
The top layer of the school gymnasium's roof was damaged, allowing some rainwater to leak onto the gym floor. Restoration crews are now trying to save the floor, but there's a chance that it may be able to be sanded and refinished.
The district will not be using its insurance to pay for the repairs because the deductible would cost more than the repairs actually cost, so they will pay with the district’s emergency funds, according to the district’s CFO.
The district says all repairs should be completed by the new school year in August.
The board voted today to declare an emergency for the Freshman Academy Campus, so it would not have to put the repairs out for bid in accordance with compatible bidding act, which would take a long time if they did.