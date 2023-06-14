An overnight storm downed trees and powerlines in northeast Oklahoma Wednesday morning.
Rogers County Emergency Management said some roofs have sustained damage in Foyil. It also said several trees are down in the county and debris is littered across the Oologah Dam and spillway.
More than 700 customers are without power in Rogers County according to the Verdigris Valley power outage map at 11 a.m.
Wild Heart Ranch in Claremore said they're assessing the storm damage on their property Wednesday morning, including an uprooted tree.
"We will be cleaning up for weeks to come like everyone around us and those in the path of this storm. I've never seen anything like it," read a Facebook post.
The ranch said, remarkably, there is no major damage to any of its structures and all of the animals are OK.
Mayes County Emergency Management said a power pole is down near West 440 Road and North 429 Road, as well as a pole down at South 429 Road just south of State Highway 20 near Pryor.
Nearly 1,000 customers in Mayes County were without power around 7:30 a.m., according the the Public Service Company of Oklahoma power outage map. Power has largely been restored to the area, with the map showing about 100 of its customers without power across Mayes and Rogers counties as of 11 a.m.