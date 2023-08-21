Stitt joins other Republican governors on US-Mexico border
Governor Kevin Stitt joined four other Republican governors at the U.S.-Mexico border to announce they will continue to use National Guard troops to defend the border until a new administration is in place in Washington D.C.
Rick Maranon
