EAGLE PASS, Texas − Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt joined four other Republican governors at the U.S.-Mexico border town of Eagle Pass Monday afternoon to announce they will continue to use National Guard troops under their command to defend the border until a new administration is in place in Washington D.C.
 
Hosted by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, the governors said between the drug and human trafficking in addition to the number of unscreened people coming across the border at all times, all states are suffering from the effects of illegal immigration.
 
"All states are border states," Stitt said.
 
Oklahoma has 50 national guard troops currently working in between the border wall and the actual U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso, Texas, and once their month of service is done, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced, troops from her state will be ready to pick up where they left off in September.
 
Abbott said since President Trump's time in office ended in January 2021, his state has been left to defend its border with its own resources. He blamed current President Joe Biden for what he called an unprecedented inflows of migrants.
 
"Let me be clear. We are fully authorized by the constitution of the United States of America to do exactly what we are doing," Abbott said about troop deployments by Republican governors in at least 15 states.
 
Abbott said there are multiple areas along the border where there is a gap between the border wall and where the actual U.S.-Mexico border is. Stitt said that area needed to be protected, and that is where Oklahoma troops are because the Federal government by default is letting migrants who make it there into the U.S. to will allow them seek and await asylum on American soil.
 
"I think the American people need to understand we need a policy change," Stitt said. "We need to go back to the Trump-era policy of remain in Mexico."
 
FOX23 was allowed to tour with Oklahoma National Guardsmen, some from Green Country, who were patrolling the gap between the wall and the middle of the Rio Grande. Their main mission is to protect the razor wire fence put up and direct migrants to proper points of entry where they can be screened and processed.
 
"This isn't about race," Stitt said. "We have a thriving Hispanic community in Oklahoma."
 
The governors said between the drug trafficking, human trafficking, and people not being screened as terrorist threats or for a criminal history, all states were being put at risk.
 
"You don't have a brain if you don't think we need to secure our border," Stitt said. "The terrorists coming through, all the things my fellow governors have said about the crime that's coming through and the cartels that are using this and exploiting people, it's got to stop."
 
Democrats have called news conferences on the border like this whether it be Republican governors or Republican members of Congress political stunts being performed at taxpayer expense. They said there are laws and procedures in place to ensure and encourage lawful immigration, they just aren't as harsh now as they were under the Trump Administration.

