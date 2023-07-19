STILWELL, Okla. -- A family member of Lawrence Fourkiller, who is now an adult says he believes he could be one of his first victims.
Fourkiller was a 2nd-grade teacher with Stilwell Elementary School who was charged with six counts of sexual abuse of a child under 12.
The family member wanted to remain anonymous and said it wasn’t until he recently came across a social media post about Fourkiller facing five counts of sexual abuse of a child, that he now has the courage to speak out about his own experiences.
He says that he spent time at Fourkiller’s house as a child because Fourkiller’s mom would babysit him.
The family member says that the abuse began when he was around 7 years old and Fourkiller was about 15.
“The way he had approached was kind of weird. He'd go outside. With the older ones that were there with us, he'd go outside. Everybody would leave me in the house alone with the video games. I would stay in there because I love to hit video games. And anytime our aunt would go run errands, that's when he, I guess, found a perfect moment and he'd suddenly come inside, just him and start trying to portray it like a like, ‘Hey if this system doesn't work for the games, I can fix it for you. Only, if we do this,” said the family member. “I think he picked his moments because everybody would seem like they were just too busy and he used video games against me and the internet because that's all I had. He did tell me not to tell anyone or else he wouldn't let me play his video game console anymore because at the time, he and his brother would share the consoles and he mainly had all the better games that I was interested in. That's the only way I could describe it.”.
The family member says that the abuse continued for about two years.
“I started getting older. That's when he seemed like he was lost interest because he was gone most of the time,” said the family member.
The family member says he holds a lot of guilt and regret for holding onto the “secret” for so long. He says he wonders what would have happened if he would have told anyone when he was a child. He says he was petrified to say anything and he didn’t think anyone would believe him.
“I wish I could do more for y'all other than show my support and love and apologies. I'm sorry,” the family member said as he began to break down.
FOX23 asked the family member how his life has been impacted by what he says happened to him as a child.
“I can honestly say I view the world with a lot of distrust now. People honestly to me, scare me to the point where I can't be out in public. Around people, it's just hard. I love meeting new people, but I just can't,” said the family member.
The FBI has confirmed that it is still taking tips on Fourkiller and the investigation is ongoing.
According to Public Access To Court Electronic Records (Pacer), Fourkiller’s Jury Trial is scheduled for Aug. 28, 2023, at the Muskogee County Courthouse.
Fourkiller is in the custody of the U.S. Marshals but his location will not be disclosed.