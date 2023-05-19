Stillwater Police Department seize $15,000 worth of meth during traffic stop

STILLWATER, Okla. — On Saturday, detectives with the Special Project Unit at Stillwater Police Department (SPD) seized $15,000 worth of methamphetamine from a vehicle during a traffic stop.
During the stop, a K9 conducted a free air sniff on the vehicle. The dog was alerted and officers then conducted a search.
As a result of the search, 5.9 pounds of methamphetamine was found in the vehicle.
The estimated street value of the methamphetamine was approximately $15,000.
Both the driver, Dillon Stienbarger, 24, of Muskogee and the passenger, Mary Sensibaugh, 35 of Wagoner, were arrested for aggravated drug trafficking.
Stienbarger also had multiple outstanding Tulsa County warrants.
This is an arrest, not a conviction.