STILLWATER, Okla. — A Stillwater animal park is undergoing a federal inspection after a child was injured by one of their primates this weekend.
It happened during a field trip to Lost Creek Safari when a child got too close to one of the animals.
“We warned the kid multiple times but he didn’t listen and our staff can only do so much. We can’t put hands on a kid,” said owner Trevor Mastrogiovanni.
Feeding lemurs at the park is a fan favorite, but the park says one child took things too far with one of their 1-year-old lemurs on Sunday.
“As we were walking over to the rams, the kid ran back and grabbed the lemur behind the back. The lemur said, ‘Hey get off me,' like anyone else would,” said Mastrogiovanni.
The park said it was just a superficial scratch but according to a report by the Payne County Sheriff's Office, the mother reported the lemur bit her child's hand after he grabbed the primate wanting to take a picture.
“I’d say Sunday has been around upwards of 20,000 people he’s been in front of and we have one incident and that can ruin it for everyone and that’s a shame,” said Mastrogiovanni.
Lost Creek Safari says their lemur exhibit is by far the most popular, but now after this week's incident, the United States Department of Agriculture can permanently close the attraction.
The sheriff's office said at this time, they have "no reason to believe there was wrongdoing on the part of the safari staff,” said Mastrogiovanni.
Their findings have been forwarded to the State Department of Health.
As the park waits for the USDA to inspect the exhibit, the lemur will be kept in a separate cage.