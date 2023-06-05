OKLAHOMA CITY − The Oklahoma Virtual Charter School Board has voted 3-2 to approve an application from the Catholic Archdiocese of Oklahoma City to create an online, religious charter school.
St. Isadore of Seville Virtual Catholic Charter School will be a publicly-funded school, a decision that has many divided.
Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond said the approval is unconstitutional and will bring legal challenges. “The approval of any publicly funded religious school is contrary to Oklahoma law and not in the best interest of taxpayers,” Drummond said. “It’s extremely disappointing that board members violated their oath in order to fund religious schools with our tax dollars. In doing so, these members have exposed themselves and the State to potential legal action that could be costly."
In contrast, State Superintendent Ryan Walters praised the vote, saying, "This decision reflects months of hard work, and more importantly, the will of the people of Oklahoma. I encouraged the board to approve this monumental decision, and now the U.S.'s first religious charter school will be welcomed by my administration. I have fought for school choice in all forms and this further empowers parents. We will make sure every Oklahoma parent has the opportunity to decide what is best for their child.”
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt also praised the vote, calling it a "win for religious liberty and education freedom."
"I applaud the Oklahoma Statewide Virtual Charter School Board’s courage to approve the authorization for St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School. This is a win for religious liberty and education freedom in our great state, and I am encouraged by these efforts to give parents more options when it comes to their child’s education," Stitt said. "Oklahomans support religious liberty for all and support an increasingly innovative educational system that expands choice. Today, with the nation watching, our state showed that we will not stand for religious discrimination."
This is a developing story.