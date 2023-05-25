OKLAHOMA CITY − State Superintendent Ryan Walters addressed the alleged missing federal education grants during Thursday's State Board of Education meeting.
He also took another jab at the teachers' union and the media, calling them liars.
An emotional Stacey Woolley, who wanted to be represented as a parent and not as a Tulsa Public Schools board member. She was nearly in tears when she spoke in front of Walters.
"Your words might be the spark that we don't want to or deserve to experience. As a dad, surely you can understand how dangerous calling teachers terrorists is," she said.
Parent Joy Howell defended Walters, saying his words are misunderstood and taken out of context.
"I know Mr. Walters. He doesn't speak rudely, he loves children. He loves parents. He loves teachers. He was a teacher," said Howell.
Just minutes after public comments, Walters again called out to teachers' unions.
"The teachers' unions are liars and continue to undermine this administration," said Walters.
He addressed the media and lawmakers after reports and concerns of his administration not submitting millions in federal grants.
"When you intentionally report lies you are enemies of tax payers, enemies of every parent and child in the state of Oklahoma," said Walters. "We don't see any issues with the state receiving its ESEA and IDEA formula grants."
Walters said that Representative Mark McBride's assertion that there are $90 million dollars in missing federal grants is false.
He then read an email that was sent to State Education employees. FOX23 received a screenshot of that email, which said that if anyone leaks internal information to the media, they will face immediate termination.
In a statement, the Department said that the media has helped clear out staff members by weeding out employees who "proactively support liberal indoctrination and woke agendas in the classroom."