TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma State Sen. Cody Rogers announced he will run for Tulsa County commissioner, after the current commissioner said she will run for Tulsa mayor.
Rogers said on social media he intends to run for Tulsa County commissioner for District 2. Karen Keith has served in that position since 2008, but recently announced she will run for Tulsa mayor in 2024.
Rogers is a Republican and currently represents Senate District 37, which includes west Tulsa, Sand Springs, Jenks, Glenpool, Berryhill and Prattville. He is a graduate of Catoosa High School.
Rogers was first elected to the state senate in 2020. He said he will serve in his current role until the end of his term in 2024.