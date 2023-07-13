State Rep. Monroe Nichols announces campaign, aims for Tulsa Mayor

Monroe Nichols

 Oklahoma State House of Representatives

State Representative Monroe Nichols has announced his plans to run for mayor of Tulsa.

Nichols, who currently serves Oklahoma's 72nd District, announced his intention on his website Thursday morning.

Nichols played football at the University of Tulsa, where he received his bachelor's degree in political science and economics. He then earned his masters degree from the University of Oklahoma.

In addition to serving as a State Representative, Nichols also serves as the Minority Caucus Vice Chair and serves on ten committees. 

