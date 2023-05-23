OKLAHOMA CITY − State House and Senate lawmakers are moving full speed ahead on Oklahoma's next budget, and there are some line items that will specifically benefit the Tulsa metro.
While the legislature according to the Oklahoma State Constitution has to "adjourned sine die not later than five o'clock p.m. on the last Friday in May of each year," this year, lawmakers have initiated a procedure that allows them to hold a concurrent special session that leaves the door open until mid-June to complete the budget beyond the regular session deadline.
Multiple lawmakers have told FOX23 and even our news partners, they believe they can get the budget done by the end of the week.
This year's budget totals out to about $13.2 Billion with most of it going towards education.
There are some new programs and even some distinct benefits for the Tulsa metro in this budget:
- Rebuilding the Troop B Oklahoma Highway Patrol Office that sits along I-44 near East 21st Street
- Partially funding the completion of the OK POP museum in downtown Tulsa, but matching funds must be pledged in order to get the $18 Million in one-time funds the legislature is willing to offer
- A new tax credit program for people who care for elderly or disabled family members, especially veterans, could get up to $3,000
- Six-week paid maternity leave for all state employees similar to what is being offered to teachers in a separate education reform package
- A new grant program known as the Oklahoma House Stability Program that helps homebuyers with down payments on their mortgage, especially in Federal disaster zones.
Despite a veto of the continuation of the Oklahoma Educational Television Authority, or OETA, funding is included for the state's operation of the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) in which the governor has said should be privatized because taxpayer dollars were being used to fund sexualized content, even in children's programming.
Though there is no sign of any of the tax cuts Governor Stitt asked for, a bill to eliminate what is known as "the marriage penalty" has bipartisan support. With the way current law is written, some married couples end up paying a few hundred dollars more in taxes simply because they are filing jointly, and many felt it was incentivizing being single instead of starting a family in Oklahoma.
In a proposal about the Oklahoma State Department of Education, a provision to reign in some of the power of State Superintendent Ryan Walters (R) is included when it comes to Federal grants and Federal funds. In a line, it said the state department of education cannot deny any Federal grants and funds it had previously received before 2023 without legislative approval.
If the regular session sine dies before the budget is finished, because of the rules of a special session, lawmakers can only focus on budget bills.
Oklahoma has one of the shortest budget processes in the nation, and FOX23 will continue to monitor the changes, proposals, and debate on multiple topics in the state budget.