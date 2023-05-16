State House rejects bill that would give Stitt and future governors more power over law enforcement

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma House of Representatives rejected a bill Tuesday opponents said would give the governor too much power when it comes to future law enforcement investigations and actions.
Supporters of House Bill 1976 said they were strengthening state law enforcement agencies' abilities to collect information on terrorists and other threats to Oklahomans.
"They didn't study where this bill comes from," said State Representative Justin Humphrey (R-Lane), who authored the bill. "Because this bill comes from the 9/11 Commission."
Humphrey said the Department of Public Safety needs the ability to coordinate with other local, state, and Federal agencies to gather intelligence and data on potential terrorists and even mass shooters.
"Everywhere we go Mister Speaker, we hear this could've been prevented. That should've been prevented. They blame the police because they didn't act when they had all of this information," he said. "Well guess what Mister Speaker? That's because the information was not shared."
But it's not the sharing of information that concerned opponents in both parties. The way the bill is written, there were concerns about unintended consequences about giving new power to the governor.
With the governor in control of the Department of Public Safety through the appointment of its commissioner, Democrats like State Representative Jason Lowe (D-Oklahoma City) and others are concerned a future governor could use the Department of Public Safety to spy on political opponents and people a future governor might have disagreements with.
"You can be investigated for anything. We're not just talking about terrorism but anything," Lowe said.
Lowe said no one has a problem with investigating terrorism, but the bill's current language opened up any Oklahoman to be possibly under criminal investigation simply at the whim of the governor.
The concern is a governor, including the current one, could force a DPS commissioner to launch an investigation into anyone for any reason under the HB 1976, and if he or she does not comply, they could easily be replaced by someone who will carry out the governor's order without question.
The bill states, "collect information concerning individuals believed to be engaged in terrorism, threats to public safety, organizes crime, criminal conspiracies or any other threats of violent crime." The concern is that if the governor feels, deems, accuses, or implies that someone is doing those things, he can order DPS to investigate no questions asked about probable cause or any evidence surrounding the claims.
"That one person Mister Speaker is under the complete control of the governor," said State Representative Andy Fugate (D-Del City). "And this governor has shown that he will fire anyone and replace them if they don't do his bidding."
Fugate said HB 1976 said right now, the Department of Public Safety is primarily the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and enforcement of motor vehicle laws and that the agency would have new expanded powers.
Humphrey said anyone who thinks OHP is just writing traffic tickets all day doesn't understand the agency.
He also pointed out that the bill passed out of the House, was amended by but unchallenged in the Senate, and had it not been for one more procedural vote, it would've already been on the governor's desk.
The bill failed 63-30, but the author said he might ask for a revote on a future date.