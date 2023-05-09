UPDATE (5/9/23 2 P.M.) — A Rogers County highway is back open after a crash Tuesday afternoon.
State Highway 266 at North 193rd East Avenue is open after it was closed for a three-car crash.
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — A highway near Catoosa is closed after a crash with possible injuries.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said State Highway 266 at North 193rd East Avenue, north of Catoosa, is closed due to a three-car crash.
OHP said a commercial motor vehicle was involved and it's possible some people were injured in the crash.