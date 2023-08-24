TULSA, Okla. − Reaction has been pouring in following Thursday’s highly anticipated decision by the Oklahoma State Department of Education in Oklahoma City to grant Tulsa Public Schools a status of “accredited with deficiencies.”
FOX23 News caught up with Governor Kevin Stitt right after he delivered his State of the State address hosted by the Tulsa Regional Chamber at the Cox Business Convention Center.
Here’s what he had to say about the board of education’s accreditation of Tulsa Public Schools:
“The things that they asked for are very reasonable, and I was excited the state board voted on those and I think it’s the right thing to do,” Stitt said. “Now it’s up to the local community and up to the school board and the Tulsa community to improve on their district and so that’s exactly how it should work.”
We’re also hearing from Tulsa Regional Chamber President and CEO Mike Neal.
Neal said the Tulsa Regional Chamber will continue to support TPS in every way they can. And Mayor Bynum said the City of Tulsa stands ready to offer any assistance they can in support of this partnership.
These are Mayor G.T. Bynum and CEO of the Tulsa Regional Chamber Mike Neal's full statements
"I attended today’s meeting of the Oklahoma State Board of Education, and am grateful for their accreditation of Tulsa Public Schools for the coming academic year. I was impressed by the dialogue between State and Tulsa school board members, and believe both share the same aspirations for high achievement in Tulsa Public Schools.
"Good will result from today’s meeting for Tulsa students, their families, and our teachers. I want to thank all of the board members involved. The City of Tulsa stands ready to offer any assistance we can in support of this partnership."
-Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum
“We at the Tulsa Regional Chamber are very pleased that the Oklahoma State Board of Education saw fit to approve accreditation for Tulsa Public Schools. Accreditation enables TPS educators and students to focus on what’s most important: the daily experience of learning and growth. Public education is foundational to economic health, so today’s decision helps ensure the continued strength of our community. Thank you to the State Board members for their dedication of time to listen to community perspectives on this issue. We are confident that TPS leadership will expediently address the deficiencies noted within the accreditation to prevent future reoccurrence. As always, we at the Chamber will continue to support TPS in every way we can.”
-Mike Neal, president and CEO of the Tulsa Regional Chamber