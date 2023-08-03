TULSA, Okla. − Oklahoma reports one in three students reported attempting suicide in the past 12 months. More than 54,000 students in the state suffer from severe depression.
"Those numbers absolutely have to come down and the only way we can do that is through education and awareness,” said Bonnie Campo, ODMHSAS Director of PR.
It’s why 988 Oklahoma with the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services is launching “Be Kind to Your Mind” ahead of the first school bell.
“Be kind to your mind is a really cute little emblem, it's meant to make mental health more approachable,” said Campo.
It also aims to help erase the negative mental health stigma—shine a light on resources available with 988 Oklahoma. And a simple reminder to do as it says…be kind to your mind.
"Take a second, be kind to yourself, realize life is hard and there's something here for you,” said Campo.
Depression, anxiety, and other severe trauma has shown to impact student productivity. 988 Oklahoma offers several resources for students and teachers. Like positive affirmation coloring books for younger students.
“It’s meant to make mental health more approachable, so something that seems dark and scary and hard to talk about, we’re not framing it in a way that can help teachers have those conversations and help kids who may not know how to say, hey i think something’s wrong,” said Campo.
988 is there for any problem, big or small. For any age. Sharing that is the biggest mission, and letting people know people care.
“While it feels like it’s hard to figure out, or text those three numbers, it gets easier. It’s one less burden you have to have,” said Campo.
988 is also part of a Back to School Bash at OSU Tulsa, scheduled for Aug. 8.