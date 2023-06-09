MEMPHIS, TN. − Before St. Jude opened its doors, the survival rate for acute lymphoblastic leukemia was four percent.
Today, it is more than 90 percent. Despite this, researchers are not giving up.
They are focused on improving odds for that ten percent and fine tuning treatments to improve the quality of life for survivors.
FOX23's Michelle Linn visited St. Jude's facilities in Memphis to speak with Dr. Kathryn Roberts, the Director of Research Operations.
"Now we know, through the work we've done at St. Jude, there are many different subtypes of leukemia that are caused by different genetic alterations," said Dr. Roberts.
Dr. Roberts came to St. Jude in 2010 after completing her Ph.D. studies in Australia. She says it's a special place, and she's happy to be there.
One that that is unique to St. Jude is the Kay Café. It's where doctors, nurses, therapists, and researchers like Dr. Roberts can have meals with patients and their parents.
"Every time you go down there and you see the patients and their families it's a real reminder of the work you're doing and why you're doing it, and they're literally the people that you're doing your research for, so it's just a huge motivation and inspiration."
Acute lymphoblastic leukemia was considered fatal in 1962. At the time, doctors had just one drug to use for treatment.
Within ten years, St. Jude raised the survival rate to four percent, to fifty, by using different drugs and radiation.