2023 St. Jude Dream Home

St. Jude Dream Home tickets are sold out!

Tickets are no longer available for the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home, after 15,000 tickets were sold.

All of the money raised, about $1.5 million, directly benefits St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, supporting their work in fighting childhood cancer.

The 4-bed, 3.5-bath home in Owasso's Stone Canyon neighborhood is valued at an estimated $620,000.

Open house tours of the home continue through June 18. You can get a peek inside the home on Saturdays from 9 a.m.–5 p.m. and Sundays from noon–5 p.m.

The home is located at 19244 E White Willow Pass, Owasso, OK, 74055.

The winner for the St. Jude Dream Home, as well as the winners for several other prizes, will be given away in a live broadcast on FOX23 on June 25.

More News