St. Jude Dream Home tickets are sold out!
Tickets are no longer available for the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home, after 15,000 tickets were sold.
All of the money raised, about $1.5 million, directly benefits St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, supporting their work in fighting childhood cancer.
The 4-bed, 3.5-bath home in Owasso's Stone Canyon neighborhood is valued at an estimated $620,000.
Open house tours of the home continue through June 18. You can get a peek inside the home on Saturdays from 9 a.m.–5 p.m. and Sundays from noon–5 p.m.
The home is located at 19244 E White Willow Pass, Owasso, OK, 74055.
The winner for the St. Jude Dream Home, as well as the winners for several other prizes, will be given away in a live broadcast on FOX23 on June 25.