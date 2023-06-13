Special memorial created for man killed in Tulsa crash

TULSA, Okla. − Hearts are still healing after the loss of 22-year-old Andrew Berryman. He died in a crash near 68th and Memorial last week, when TPD says teens caused the collision in a stolen SUV.
Berryman worked at Fantasy Garage, and he loved the Audi R8. During his service at Outside Reach Church in Sand Springs, an Audi R8 owned by Fantasy Garage's owner was parked outside.
People were invited to sign the car, which is worth $150,000.
“It was a passion for Andrew. He wanted to make them look good, sound good, run good, any new car or other car anybody had a passion for, he was there interested in it,” said Corey Phillips.
His drive for four wheels created a big family. Corey Phillips says Andrew was like his little brother.
“He’d come over to the house, we’d chit chat, and then go for a drive,” said Phillips.
Phillips says to carry on Andrew’s memory, he hopes people find same enthusiasm for something like he did for cars.
“Work with the same passion he had and did for himself and other people. I think it’s very important to learn that from him,” said Phillips.
His friends will always remember him as the man who loved cars and people. And if you didn’t know much about cars; that was okay.
“He’d start throwing out numbers and letters or whatever and I’d be like I don’t know what you’re talking about, he’d just get so frustrated, but that’s all he talked about was cars. He was very passionate about cars,” said Rayshawna Swalley.
The Audi R8 will set outside Fantasy Garage for the next few days. They’re asking for people to come and sign it. There’s also a memorial cruise that will leave from Fantasy Garage on Sunday.