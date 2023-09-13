TULSA, Okla. − Nearly 2,000 Oklahomans died last year battling Alzheimer’s or another dementia.
“It’s such a tragic journey to go down and watch the person you love slowly lose themselves over time,” said Joseph Taggart who lost his grandfather to Alzheimer’s. His dad died last year from a form a dementia.
Wednesday, a makeshift flower garden was put together at Tulsa Community College's Southeast campus to visualize the diseases impact in our state.
1,775 flower pinwheels spinning in the wind reflects the toll Alzheimer’s and dementia has taken on our state.
“My dad was one of the nicest people. People always had something to say about him. He was one of the most sociable people. As the disease progressed, he just kind of clammed up more and more,” said Taggart.
Joseph’s granddad died from Alzheimer’s when he was a teenager.
“Watching him slowly degrade from the brilliant person he was, he was always wood working, he was a farmer, was just, a horrible thing to experience when you’re 15-16 years old,” said Taggart.
The Alzheimer’s Awareness Garden is in its second year. Students put the flowers together and place them in memory of someone who battled the disease while also celebrating the major medical advancements, like the FDA’s first ever approved treatment for early onset Alzheimer’s.
“We’re marching toward a cure and students, and everyone needs to be aware of that because we’re in the treatment phase of this disease for the first time ever,” said Dr. Laura Garrett.
Garrett is a community educator for the Alzheimer’s Association. She says nearly everyone has some sort of impact from the disease. People like Wesley Rainbolt whose grandfather died in 2005.
“This just shows how big it is and how many people are actually trying to work towards finding a cure for it,” said Rainbolt.
The pinwheels were four different colors. Purple stood for those who’ve died from the disease, blue someone living with Alzheimer’s or dementia, yellow for caregivers, and orange for supports who vision a world without the disease.
“They do have planned white flower for when a cure does become available. And I just hope there’s one day a white flower out here,” said Taggart.
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is happening at Dream Keepers Park. Just over a thousand people are singed up to participate.