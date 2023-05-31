Soul food restaurant 'Fixins Soul Kitchen' opens in Greenwood District

TULSA, Okla. — On Thursday, Tulsa's newest soul food restaurant, Fixins Soul Kitchen opened in the Greenwood District.
Fixins Soul Kitchen, owned by NBA legend and former Mayor of Sacramento, Kevin Johnson, held a ribbon cutting ceremony in honor of its grand opening.
The grand opening also included the three remaining survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Massacre, Mayor G.T. Bynum and other community leaders.
"He's opening 50 fixings around the country. That's the goal. That's the vision. That's the grand prize that makes it so meaningful for him to have the Tulsa location. Because his grandparents are from Tulsa. So it's personal for him too," said American television host, carpenter, former model and social activist, Amanda Lewis.
Opening a new Fixins location in Tulsa holds special meaning for KJ, being its his Grandfather's and Grandma Gladys' hometown and the restaurant being set in the once African American community of Black Wall Street in the Greenwood District.
Johnson asked for permission from Tulsa's long standing soul food restaurateurs to bring his restaurant to Tulsa.
"I went and and sat down with each and everyone of them and they said you know what Kevin? We have been here doing a great job. We need more businesses. There used to be 300 restaurants. They said you could come and create a spark and be a catalytic effecting our community. It's going to help all of us," said Johnson.
The restaurant will be open to the public on June 13th and will host a Juneteenth celebration on the 16th.
Click here for more information about Fixins Soul Food restaurant.