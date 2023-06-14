Oklahoma will play its first football season in the SEC in 2024, and now we know which SEC teams the Sooners will play in their first season in their new conference.
The SEC released the 2024 conference match-ups Wednesday but not the dates of the games yet.
The headliner for OU is a home game against powerhouse Alabama. The Sooners will also host Tennessee and South Carolina. Texas is technically a home game, but that one is a neutral site game. They will still play it at the Cotton Bowl. So there will only be three conference games actually in Norman in 2024.
The Sooners' road trips in 2024 will be to LSU, Auburn, Ole Miss, and Missouri.
A complete 2024 SEC football schedule -- including the dates of these games -- will be announced later this year.