ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — Oklahoma's governor is calling a new solar panel manufacturing plant planned for Rogers County the "largest economic development in state history."
Enel North America plans to locate one of the largest solar photovoltaic cell and panel manufacturing facilities in the U.S. to the Tulsa Port of Inola.
Enel said the plant comes with more than $1 billion in investments and will create more than 1,800 construction jobs.
Gov. Kevin Stitt spoke about the plant at his weekly press address on Friday.
"To put it in comparison, when Google bought their facility they spent about a $1.3B, but only had 500 jobs initially," said Stitt. "Then you've got some folks with a few more jobs but they didn't have the big investment, so when you combine those two together it's the largest in state history."
Construction for the Enel facility is planned to begin in the fall with the first panel available to market by the end of 2024. The facility will be over 2-million square feet.