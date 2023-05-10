Social media awareness workshop being held in Claremore

CLAREMORE, Okla. — At the Northeast Tech Claremore campus, Claremore Police are hosting an event in partnership with SafeNet on Thursday.
It’s a social media awareness event between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
The goal is to help kids and students realize the dangers of the internet.
“Communication with high school kids has not changed much over the years, I know that," said Investigator Mark Isaac. "I wouldn’t have believed warnings that I got as a kid until I experienced those as an adult."
Isaac is hoping to prevent some future painful lessons.
“The internet is forever and getting kids to understand that concept is important,” Isaac said.
He said, like many smaller departments, the resources to investigate internet crimes are thin, so they do their best to get the word out to prevent bad things from happening.
He said the message can be uncomfortable but sometimes the truth is.
“What is very common is sending inappropriate photographs to other students and taking photos of themselves, and sharing those, and that is all too common and that is, many times, child pornography if they are under the age of 18,” Isaac said.