Smokey's Birthday Blowout: Celebrating 79 years of fire prevention

Smokey Bear is turning 79 years old!
Created in 1944, the character Smokey Bear has been a symbol of wildfire prevention and was the face of the campaign, "Only You Can Prevent Wildfires."
Decades later, Smokey Bear continues to inform the public that nearly 9 out of 10 wildfires are caused by humans and continues to educate people on what we can do to prevent forest fires.
"Smokey Bear is a national icon that has been educating kids about wildfire prevention for almost eight decades," Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department (OTRD) Executive Director, Shelley Zumwalt said.
The OTRD will be celebrating Smokey Bear's birthday in style. Smokey's Birthday Blowout will take place at Sequoyah State Park on Saturday, Aug. 12 and the public is invited.
Festivities start at 10 a.m. and will run until noon. The event will have, “nature center activities, games with prizes, crafts, guided hikes, food trucks, face painting and more.”
FOX23 wishes Smokey the Bear a very happy birthday!