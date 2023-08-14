BRANSON, Mo. — Silver Dollar City officials announced Monday a new Fire in the Hole attraction is coming to the Branson amusement park.
Officials previously said it will be the largest investment in a single project at the park since it opened more than 60 years ago. It will cost around $30 million.
Officials said the project has been in the works for 10 years and construction has already begun.
The original Fire in the Hole roller coaster closed earlier this year, about 50 years after it was built.
The new version of the ride will be the largest indoor roller coaster in the Heartland, said park officials. It will be located behind Fireman's Landing.
It is expected to open in the spring of 2024.