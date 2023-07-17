TULSA, Okla. − An attempted theft led to a larger discovery outside of a Tulsa hardware store.
Officers were called to the Home Depot near Elgin on Friday morning. When they arrived, they found security officers had a man in custody.
The man had attempted to steal a crowbar. At first, the man gave officers a false name. Eventually, he admitted that his name was Christopher Brantley.
Brantley had a key fob to a 2022 Cadillac CT5. Officers found a Social Security Card inside the car that matched with the false name that Brantley had initially given. A false driver's license was also inside the car.
Investigators say Brantley stole the identity of a Texas man to purchase the car. After contacting the victim, he told Tulsa police that he did not buy a car, but had received emails about new accounts open in his name.
Brantley confessed to the crime, and admitted that he was stealing the crowbar to help a friend break into an apartment.
Brantley will be prosecuted in either federal or tribal court. He was arrested on identify theft, false impersonation, and larceny from a retailer, all after former conviction of a felony.