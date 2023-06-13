TULSA, Okla. − A Tulsa man who was shot in April has died from his injuries.
FOX23 previously reported the shooting, which happened April 15 at the Red Fox Apartments near 21st and Memorial.
At the time of the shooting, the suspect flagged down officers to get help. The victim, Kevin Harrigan, had multiple gunshot wounds.
The suspect, now identified as Charmese Hayden, said she shot Harrigan because he "disrespected her." Hayden was taken into custody and initially charged with shooting with intent to kill.
The Tulsa County District Attorney will now upgrade her charges.