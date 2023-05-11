More than 40 black-owned daycares are filing complaints with the NAACP due to alleged harassment from DHS.

TULSA, Okla. — FOX23 obtained video of a visit the Oklahoma Department of Human Services made to one of the black-owned daycares that has since filed a complaint against the agency.
 
FOX23 first told you last week about more than 40 black-owned daycares filing harassment complaints with the NAACP about DHS. Tulsa Chapter NAACP President Francetta Mays said she wants to see daycares treated fairly.
 
Earlier this week, daycare owner of Tony's Angels in Sand Springs Nyesha Hall was paid a visit by DHS and caught it all on 45 minute video.
 
"It's taking away energy from the children. It makes the environment hostile when they're always coming in. My workers are on edge and on emotional roller coaster daily as to how many times we've seen them," said Hall.
 
Since March, she said DHS has come eight times. The last time was on May 1st on a claim of her daughter driving the daycare vans. Her daughter is 20-years-old and the law is drivers need to be 21.
 
"They called my parents asking questions about nothing to do with initial investigation. My daughter was never caught driving a van and failed to discuss that which they said was why they were here," said Hall.
 
She said Child Welfare deemed the claim unsubstantiated and in the video workers stated they were here for that original claim and were following up on it, but they were also checking in on another claim they came across during their last visit.
 
Hall said the workers were suppose to let her review her visit notes and sign them. She claims they didn't let her.
 
"I'm a bit confused as to how they refused to let me sign my visit and wrapped up to leave without giving me a copy which is not standard," said Hall.
 
In a statement from DHS it says: "When the agency receives a complaint against a child care program, we are also required by law to investigate those complaints and to document any instances where health and safety standards are not being met." It continues to say DHS wants to hear from its providers. "While we do have a formal grievance process that is available to all child care providers, that process has not been exercised in these situations.
 
The NAACP Tulsa Chapter is having a Call to Action meeting to discuss childcare reform. It's happening next Tuesday at 6:30 pm at Vernon AME Church.

More News