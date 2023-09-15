TULSA, Okla. − Scotfest has returned to Green Country.
It's the 44th year of the annual event, which brings authentic Scottish, Irish, and Celtic culture to the Tulsa area. The three-day event began Friday morning and runs through Sunday.
"All of the events are popular, and there's something for everyone," said Kris Morrison, the Deputy Director of Scotfest.
There are some new events to explore this year.
"We have Gaelic football for the first time, and the armored combat is back as well," said Morrison. "We also have our traditional events like the Highland Athletic Games and vendors from all over. It's going to be a great few days."
Morrison says a lot of people are excited about their new bands. This year, Scottish, Irish, and Canadian bands are flying in to perform at the festival.
"I love it all, but the music is my favorite part," said Morrison. "There's some real great bands and I'm excited to hear them play tonight."
The traditional Highland games are a popular part of the annual event. It includes hammer throws, stone throws, and the caber toss. More than 100 athletes ranging from beginners to professionals will be competing this weekend.
We're taking our culture and bringing it to Green Country so to speak," said Steve Campbell, the Executive Director of the event. Campbell says he sees thousands of people enjoy the festival each year.
"When we're wrapping up the festival, walking through the festival seeing everyone smiling and laughing, having a good time that's what I live for," said Campbell.
More than 45,000 people are expected to attend Scotfest this year. You can find more information about the festival online.