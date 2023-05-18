OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — Two school buses that are part of a convoy caught fire Thursday morning on the Turner Turnpike in Oklahoma County.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol closed the westbound lanes at mile marker 146 near the Luther exit for about two and half hours while they cleaned up the wreck.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said the school buses that caught fire were in tow to be worked on. The person escorting the buses sustained minor injuries.
They said no students were on the buses. Authorities have not said what caused the buses to catch fire.