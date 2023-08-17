School administrators are sounding the alarm over privacy concerns with a popular app your high schooler more than likely already has on their phone.
The app is called ‘Saturn.’ It’s been out for a couple years but has exploded in popularity the last few weeks. Right now it’s the #5 app on Apple’s App Store.
The idea behind this app is innocent enough. High school students are able to create a profile for themselves showing their class schedule. They can share it with other kids who go to their school.
“Everyone’s starting to the first week of school, and everyone’s curious to see if their friends are in their classes,” said Chris Payne, a spokesperson for Union Public Schools in Tulsa.
Kids can also connect their other social media accounts like their Snapchat or Instagram to their Saturn profile too.
The app shows kids a list of other Saturn profiles for other students who go to their same school. They are able to view each other’s class schedules and teachers.
Each school has a community message board where students can post public announcements for their fellow students to see—including their plans to attend school events.
They can even send each other direct messages.
“It has the potential to become an issue for things like cyberbullying and things on that front,” Payne said.
But cyberbullying can happen on any social media app. The larger concern school leaders have about the Saturn app is the data kids can share—and who has access to it.
“It has allowed people with just a phone number, with really no other connection to the school, to get in and access other students’ schedules.”
FOX23’S Spencer Humphrey set out Wednesday to see how easy it would be for someone who isn’t a student to create a profile and get access to student information.
After downloading the app, all he had to do was enter his phone number and type in a verification code Saturn texted his number.
It then asked him for his name. He entered “John Smith.”
Then Saturn prompted him to enter a date of birth.
He told the app he was born in the year 2007—which is the year a current high school sophomore or junior would have been born.
It then asked him what school he attends and his graduating year.
He selected Union High School, Class of 2025.
From there, his profile was created—giving him access to some things many parents and teachers probably would not expect the general public to be able to see.
Those included a minute-by-minute-bell schedule for the school. It even showed him which class period Union students were in at that moment, as well as a running countdown clock for the next class change.
Spencer was able to fill out ‘John Smith’s’ class schedule from a list of classes Union offers, and even pick from a list of teachers at the school.
Saturn’s page for Union High School—and every other high school—comes complete with the school’s logo.
“We’ve actually asked them to remove it,” Payne said. “[Having Union’s logo] does kind of imply that we endorse their product.”
He says schools like Union have no connection with, or control over their presence on the app.
“It really requires no involvement on our part,” Payne said. “Any student willing to upload their schedule can share it.”
An update to the app on Tuesday kept FOX23’s Spencer Humphrey from being able to access the profiles of other users without first verifying that he had a student email address.
“We’re strengthening verification,” Saturn wrote in a recent blog post to its website. “We’ve raised the bar for the amount of contact overlap users must have with other students at a school to be verified. New features in our backend system will also proactively flag and block phone numbers that we deem suspicious from registering for Saturn. If a user fails to verify using our improved protocol, their account will be restricted from participation in any school community and eventually removed.
But plenty of online users and Apple App Store reviewers—who downloaded Saturn before Tuesday’s update—say they’ve essentially been grandfathered in, and can still access kids’ profiles without having to verify a student email first.
“The application is still allowing fake accounts to be made to access students information,” one reviewer wrote on Saturn’s Apple App store profile Wednesday. “Do not let your child download this application.”
Remember, even though FOX23’s Spencer Humphrey wasn’t able to use his ‘John Smith’ profile to access other Saturn users’ profiles, he still was able to see the exact bell schedule for Union High School, a class-change countdown clock, a lunch schedule and a list of all the school’s teachers and classes.
Union is not the only district concerned with student safety on social media.
“We’re very concerned about social media just generally,” Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist told FOX23 when asked about the app Wednesday. “In fact, Tulsa Public Schools is part of a mass-action lawsuit around social media because of the ways which they are very intentionally designed to pull young people in.”
She says school districts are paying close attention to apps like Saturn and other social media platforms.
“We’re always on the alert for anything we need to be paying attention to,” Gist said. “Every time we turn around, there’s another one.”
She and Payne both say it’s imperative for parents to have conversations with their kids about online safety.
“It can be difficult to stay on top of, but together—educators and parents—we’re gonna work together to make sure that we’re doing that,” Gist said.
“We are advising parents, sit down, have a discussion with your teens about privacy,” Payne said. “A lot of these apps are really well-intentioned, or would seem to be, but have things in the background that could be of concern.”