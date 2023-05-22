A scholarship for descendants of the Tulsa Race Massacre got a $1.5 million boost.

TULSA, Okla. — A scholarship for descendants of the Tulsa Race Massacre got a $1.5 million boost. The Tulsa Reconciliation Education Scholarship is a program to address damages caused from the massacre.
 
This scholarship hasn't been revisited by lawmakers since it started more than 20 years ago.
 
According to lawmakers, it was time to revisit it and reach as many students as possible.
 
Rep. Regina Goodwin helped push the boost for the scholarship that she said is designated for descendants or those looking to help the community.
 
"Extend that legacy. How do you do that? What kind of work will you do in the future? What kind of student will you be? And we know that the Greenwood way is to be excellent, to be industrious and to give back to your communities," she said.
 
Goodwin told FOX23 last year when she was trying to increase funding, that it's an underused scholarship that she's hoping to bring more attention to and have the program be brought to what it was originally intended to do, which is to have hundreds of students be awarded scholarships.
 
She said recipients will receive $2,000, plus two students will have their full tuition paid for this year.
 
"That is what this scholarship is about. Address our history and creating a future," she said.
 
To apply, all Tulsa Public Schools counselors and principals have information.
 
Goodwin said to contact them and there's still time to apply for the fall.  

