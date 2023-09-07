Sapulpa Public Schools officials hoping voters will pass bond to replace dilapidated high school campus

SAPULPA, Okla. – Early voting began Thursday for people living in Sapulpa Public Schools, to make their voices heard on a proposed multimillion dollar bond issue.
If passed by voters Tuesday, the bond would fund a brand-new high school building to replace the district’s aging one.
School officials say Sapulpa high school has seen its glory days.
“You just can kind of see it deteriorate,” Principal Seth Shipley said. “You can see the ceilings getting worse. The floors. The doors.”
Since it opened in the late 1950s, a lot of the school’s original fixtures and mechanical systems have not been touched.
“There’s a lot here that was the same when I was in high school or when my parents were in high school here,” Shibley said.
Shibley gave FOX23 a tour of some of the building’s biggest problems.
Like the hallway that doubles as a storage room for the drama department.
“There’s just not space,” Shibley said.
And the hallways that don’t have heat or a/c.
“It gets a little toasty in here in the summer time,” he said.
Also numerous classrooms with missing ceiling panels. Others have stained ceilings from the numerous leaks in the building’s roof.
In fact, when it rains, they have to improvise.
“We get buckets lined up in the hallway here,” Shibley said.
It’s why the district is asking voters to approve an over $200 million bond package that would build a state of the art, new-from-scratch high school campus. It would come complete with modern classrooms, air conditioning, more space to spread out, and importantly, a more secure space too.
“Now we can build a building that has fewer entry points and exit points and has different layers of protection,” Sapulpa Public Schools superintendent Rob Armstrong said.
That bond money would stretch beyond just funding a new high school too.
“To buy new buses, to buy new equipment for our other schools. Technology, computers,” Armstrong said.
School leaders say they want students to be able to say they’re proud of the building the attend classes in again, and also for the larger Sapulpa community to be proud of too.
“I think our community continues to grow,” Armstrong said. “Our businesses, our houses, and so we just want to continue to make investments and improvements in our community, so that the overall aspect and perception of Sapulpa continues to be positive and growing for the metro area, for people to come and reside in Sapulpa. Come to Sapulpa.”