SAPULPA, Okla. — Sapulpa police took a wanted man into custody Wednesday morning after they found him hiding in the bed of a truck.
Police said Dakota Deckard was wanted for his involvement in several burglaries and other crimes over the last few weeks. Deckard was caught on video burglarizing the South Heights Baptist Church where he stole offering money and a shotgun.
Police got a tip that Deckard was in a white truck they saw near East Lincoln Avenue and South Mission Street. Police pulled the driver over, who was not Deckard, but said Deckard was in the bed of the truck.
Officers used pepper balls to get Deckard to come out of the truck.
Deckard already had an arrest warrant from the Muscogee (Creek) Nation for failing to appear for court, and now has several new charges pending.