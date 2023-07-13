TULSA, Okla. — A Sand Springs teenager is being charged as a youthful offender after a car crash in September killed three other teenagers.
The Tulsa County District Attorney's Office told FOX23 a clerical error initially listed Sirrah Mathews as being charged as an adult with three counts of first-degree manslaughter and one count of driving under the influence of drugs. However, the DA's office said it was intended for Mathews, who is 17 years old, to be charged as a youthful offender.
At a hearing on Tuesday, Mathews' bond was reduced by more than half after testimony was heard from character witnesses on behalf of Mathews, including a youth pastor, therapist and a former teacher.
Mathews' bond was reduced from $500,000 to $225,000. She bonded out on Wednesday. The court also ordered Mathews to where an ankle monitor while out on bond, implemented a 6 p.m. curfew, and issued a no driving order and random screenings for drugs and alcohol.
The court entered a not guilty plea for Mathews. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 8.